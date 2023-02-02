A 23-year-old man has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl, the daughter of his boss.

Moses Ojilong, a houseKeeper in Kololo, Kampala appeared before City Hall Court grade one Magistrate Jane Tibagonzeka who did not allow him to plead to the capital offense which attracts a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.

Prosecution led by Timothy Aduti says the accused committed the offence on January 22, 2023, at Kololo Hill Drive plot 30 in Kampala.

He is expected to return to court on February 17, 2023, for mention of the matter.