By Ruth Anderah

A housemaid has been charged and sent on remand at Kigo government prison for allegedly stealing her boss’s baby.

23year old Solome Nyakato, a resident of Nazareth zone Nakawa Division in Kampala District has been charged with the offense of Child-stealing.

She appeared before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Fatuma Babirye and denied the said offense.

She has been remanded until March 23rd as police investigations continue.

The prosecution states that the suspect on March 1st, at Kyanja with intent to deprive Nassiwa Brenda, stole the said child Mwesigwa Adrian, the child under the age of 14 years who was in her possession.