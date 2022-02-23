There was a somber mood at Good Times Primary School in Kawaala Village, Rubaga Division, Kampala, yesterday following a fire outbreak that left one pupil dead and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.
Twelve-year-old Matthew Amanya, who hailed from Wakiso District, was in Primary Six.
The mysterious fire broke out at midnight, triggering wild screams from the vulnerable pupils.
Overwhelmed with fear, the matron, Ms Brenda Aceng, called in security guards and teachers, who successfully evacuated all the 56 pupils before the heat built up.
