Detectives in Kyotera District are hunting for a 40-year-old woman and five men who connived to kidnap a 14-year-old student for a forced marriage.
The victim (names withheld) is a Senior One at Kabaale -Ssanje Secondary School in Kyotera District.
A source in Kyotera Police told Monitor that an aunt to the student was allegedly promised Shs250,000 to kidnap and take the girl to a rented room at Kamuganja Village, Kakuuto Sub-County, where a 55-year-old man was waiting to take the girl as his wife.
“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the victim’s aunt hired a boda-boda and ordered the girl to go with her without telling her the destination,” the police source said.
