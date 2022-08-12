By Ambrose Musasizi

Detectives in Kyotera District are hunting for a 40-year-old woman and five men who connived to kidnap a 14-year-old student for a forced marriage.

The victim (names withheld) is a Senior One at Kabaale -Ssanje Secondary School in Kyotera District.

A source in Kyotera Police told Monitor that an aunt to the student was allegedly promised Shs250,000 to kidnap and take the girl to a rented room at Kamuganja Village, Kakuuto Sub-County, where a 55-year-old man was waiting to take the girl as his wife.