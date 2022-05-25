Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday eluded the security mounted at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, and made his way to the city centre to protest high commodity prices in the country.

This publication established that the former Forum for Democratic Change party (FDC) president left his home at about 7:30am in his car without being noticed by security officers.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told this publication that Dr Besigye made a surveillance around the Kasangati area before driving out of his home when the police officers were carrying out their routine morning parade.

“A patrol with about five relaxed-looking officers was parked at his behind gate, another Toyota Premio could be seen about 2km away in the valley on Kasangati-Matugga road,” the source said adding that other two patrol cars waited along the Kasangati road.

