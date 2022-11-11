By Milton Bandiho

Students of Valley University in Bushenyi District, Ankole Sub-region, are mourning their colleague, Susan Kyatuhaire, who was raped and killed in cold blood on Wednesday night.

The naked body of Kyatuhaire, a third year student pursuing a Bachelor of Education, was found lying at the door of her rented house in Kitokye Cell, Central Division in Bushenyi -Ishaka Municipality. The body also had injuries on the head.

Ms Aijuka Kukundakwe, 23, a student at Kyambogo University study centre in Bushenyi, who said she was living with Kyatuhaire, explained that she had spent the day with the deceased.

Ms Kukundakwe said Kyatuhaire left her in the evening, saying she was going to Bushenyi Town to meet a friend.