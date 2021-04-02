By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

A spouse who dies without a will (intestate), forfeits 20 per cent of his or her wealth to the surviving partner according to a new Bill passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

The Succession Amendment Bill, 2018, a brainchild of Ms Rosemary Kajungu, the Mbarara District Woman Member of Parliament, if assented to by the President will address lacunas in the Succession Act, 1906, and also align with Article 32 of the Constitution. The Bill is intended to settle the management of estates of spouses who pass away without Wills.

Male MPs reject 50 per cent

During the consideration of the Bill, MPs rejected the proposal to increase the fraction from the 15 per cent in the old law to 50 per cent.

