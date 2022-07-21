All factors of production – capital, labour, land and entrepreneurship – seemed vivid for three pupils of Greenhill Primary School, Buwate, a Kampala suburb.
The trio, aged between 13 and 14, considered themselves lucky to have an opportunity to study with a generous child of a rich ambassador, who agreed to fund their online mobile phone business and also host them at his home in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.
However, their business collapsed before it could take off on Monday after they realised that the supposedly rich schoolmate had sold them a fake story that left them stranded in Entebbe, more than 60 kilometres from their school.
Read more:https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/how-greenhill-pupils-were-duped-into-fake-business-3887070