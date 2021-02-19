By Yasiin Mugerwa

As the battle for the Speaker of 11th Parliament boils behind the scenes, Daily Monitor digs into the performance of the frontrunners in the race for the third highest office in the country.

Statistical data analysis from legislative performance of 9th and 10th Parliament (May 2011 – May 2019) presents performance of Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (Kamuli Woman MP) and her deputy Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah (Omoro County) on the number of Bills each passed or presided over.

9th Parliament

The 9th Parliament enacted 103 Bills, adopted 172 reports, 205 resolutions, debated 149 ministerial statements, concluded 30 petitions and had 34 questions for oral answers responded to.

In addition, MPs made 45 statements/personal explanations, and 432 questions were asked during the Prime Minister’s time.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/how-kadaga-oulanyah-performed-in-parliament-3296178