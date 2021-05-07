By Fahad Malik Jjingo and GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Yesterday’s motor accident outside Masaka Town abruptly shattered the blooming dreams of three teenagers, snatched the enterprising lives of three youth and claimed a septuagenarian.

Two others died at 36 and 49, a prime age of productivity and providence to family and society.

The driver of the ill-fated taxi, which was mangled by impact when it smashed into trailer police said was overtaking at a blind spot, was named 49-year-old Deo Kwese, aka Moses Magero.

The grisly incident that involved two vehicles –a commuter taxi, Reg No UBC 995C and a trailer, Reg No T433BDY/T877DWZ, occurred at Kassijjagirwa Village near Gaz Petrol Station on the outskirts of Masaka City, at around 7:30 am.

The accident scene is one of the gazetted blackspots in the area, according to police.

First, was a deafening crash heard from a distance, according to one witness, followed by a moment of silence in the early morning downpour.

