The key suspect in the Mayuge shooting that claimed the lives of four family members and left five others in critical condition is said to have planned this mission 3 years ago.

The suspect is said to have shot nine people in Namatale village in Buwaya sub-county in Mayuge District leaving four on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Isaac Mudaasi and his three children, while the injured include his wife, other children and relatives.

The Buwaya sub-county LC3 Chairman Hussein Kamali says preliminary investigations indicate that Mudaasi had for long been embroiled in a land wrangle with his brother.

“After being involved in a land wrangle with his brother Isaac Buyinzaa Mudasi, one of the persons shot dead, the suspect allegedly joined the army with a target to finish him up”, Kamali said.

Kamali revealed that the key suspect who is on the run is a soldier who reportedly returned to the village and shot Mudasi together with eight family members.

The Busoga east police spokesperson Diana Nandawula confirms that the key suspect being hunted by police is indeed a soldier.

Nandawula adds that three other suspects have been arrested by police to help with investigations.