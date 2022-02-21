After losing the 2014 Kyabazinga election, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi decided to run to court with hope of overturning the win of William Gabula Nadiope.

Mr Wambuzi filed the petition at the High Court in Jinja District, accusing Kyabazinga Nadiope of being elected in disregard of the kingdom constitution.

He stated that Article 6 of the kingdom constitution requires that the election of a new Kyabazinga be conducted upon the death of substantive Kyabazinga, and in this case, there was no need for the election because he (Wambuzi) was a serving Kyabazinga after being elected on October 31, 2008 upon the death of his father Henry Wako Muloki.

