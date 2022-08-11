By Mudangha Kolyangha

President Museveni reportedly convinced National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate in the Gogonyo parliamentary by-election, Mr Joseph Okoboi Opolot, and his Independent counterpart, Mr Issa Bantalib Taligola, to step down in favour of the ruling party’s Derrick Orone.

Mr Okoboi and Mr Taligola withdrew from the race on Tuesday following a meeting with President Museveni.

Sources in NRM, who were part of the delegation, said the President convinced the two candidates to stand down in favour of the NRM candidate.

However, the Electoral Commission (EC) said the election will go on as planned since there is no official withdrawal of the candidates as per to Section 19 (2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.