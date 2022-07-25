By Andrew Bagala

On April 21, Mr Nicholas Mutenda, a resident of Mutundwe in Rugaba Division, Kampala City, reported the disappearance of his three-year-old child.

Leticia Nangobi, 3, disappeared after she had gone to buy sweets at a shop.

The officer-in-charge of Nateete Police Station, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hassan Ssekalema arrested three suspects, the victim’s neighbour, her friend, and a boda boda rider over the disappearance of the child.

“Despite detectives interrogating them several times, the police didn’t find anything linking them to the disappearance of the child. They were released on police bond,” Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

After several weeks of answering their bonds at the police station, Mr Owoyesigyire said crime intelligence officers gathered information.

“After talking to so many witnesses, they finally got someone who had credible information that the child had been killed by one of the suspects earlier arrested and released.

