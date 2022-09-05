By David Mujuni

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) has recovered stolen items from socialite, Olimu Charles aka Sipapa’s home, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has revealed. While addressing the press on Monday, Enanga said the items were recovered following a robbery that happened on August 28, 2022.

The robbery happened at the home of Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese National living in Kawuku zone, Bunga. It is alleged that a group of thugs broke into Arok’s house before making away with cash amounting to USD 429,000, four mobile phones (iPhones), 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery, a 65” Samsung TV among other items.

Enanga says a signal from one of the stolen phones led the police detectives to Sipapa’s home. It was later discovered that the socialite had traveled to Tororo after grilling the suspects found at his residence.

“During the subsequent investigations, detectives from KMP, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen iPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division. They interviewed the occupants, who told them that the home belonged to a one Olimu Charles SIPAPA, who was not at home and had traveled to Tororo,” a statement published on the Uganda Police Force website reads in part.

Among other items, the detectives recovered money (USD 70,000), 4 Iphones, 3 laptops, gold jewelry, an iPhone charger, and a laptop (mac pro) charger. Other items include;12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars (a jeep and Audi) without registration plates, and several vehicle number plates.

The authorities are now hunting for Sipapa over alleged aggravated robbery while his wife and three other suspects remain in custody.

Towards the 2021 general elections, Sipapa was accused of shooting at the National Unity Platform (NUP) party offices in Kamwokya. The controversial socialite also trended at the beginning of this year after allegedly knocking and threatening another road user.