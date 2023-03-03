The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday, March 3 released the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examination results in a function held at the office of the president in Kampala.

According to the Executive director of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo, out of the 96,557 candidates who sat for the examinations, 40,219 were females and 56,023 were males.

Odongo revealed that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, a trend that has been observed for the last four consecutive years.

How to access UACE results

Type UACE, leave a space then type the correct index number of the candidate, e.g. UO000/501 and send to 6600.

The service is available on MTN and Airtel networks.