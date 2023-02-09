Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results. While releasing the results at State Lodge, Nakasero, the board’s executive director, Dan Odongo said out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations,173,761 were male and 171,934 were female. The candidates sat from 3,703 centres. How to get results

Heads of UCE examination Centres can download the results from their portals as soon as they are released.