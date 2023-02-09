Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results. While releasing the results at State Lodge, Nakasero, the board’s executive director, Dan Odongo said out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations,173,761 were male and 171,934 were female. The candidates sat from 3,703 centres.
How to get results
Heads of UCE examination Centres can download the results from their portals as soon as they are released.
“No hard copy result lists will be issued from UNEB offices until conditions are more favourable. Examination centres will be notified accordingly,” Mr. Odongo said.
Candidates, their parents, and any other person wishing to access results may do so through their mobile phones. Go to the ‘Message’ menu and type UCE, leave space, then type the correct index number of the candidate; e.g. U0000/001.
Send to 6600 on the MTN and AIRTEL networks.