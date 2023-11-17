By Sandra Tumwekwase

Police in Sheema district are investigating circumstances under which a pit-latrine collapsed on a Senior Six Candidate at Kitagata Secondary School a few hours to his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

The deceased was identified as Caption Rwamamanzi, 23, a Senior Six student with a subject combination of Physics, Economics, Mathematics, and Information Computer Technology (ICT) at Kitagata SSS in Kitagata Town Council, Sheema District.

The deceased went missing on Sunday, November 12, as Senior Six Candidates prepared for the National examinations on Monday.

The following morning of November 13, the school management reported a case of disappearance and the search began.

“The school management tried checking in all the school buildings to see if he could be hiding in one of them but we didn’t find him, thus I decided to move to Kitagata Police Station the following morning to make a report of the disappearance of our student,” Mr Asaph Mwije, the school deputy head teacher said.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Marcial Tumusiime attributed the incident to heavy rains which destroyed the foundation of the latrine which was constructed on a slanting terrain.