By Ivan Ssenabulya

Two journalists were injured while covering a strike in Wakiso by residents who were challenging power blackouts.

Amon Kayanja of Salt Media and Nakaliga Teddy of Spark TV were beaten up by the military while on duty and their gadgets including camera and phone destroyed.

According to the Executive Director of Uganda Journalist Network, Robert Ssempala, the reporters sustained injuries and are currently being assessed by medical personnel.

Adventists Media Association has also condemned the assault, which comes a week after the media engagement between security and the media.

Joshua Musasizi Nsubuga the associations’ president said that this is an indication that security is not committed to improving the working relationship with the media.

Security is yet to comment on the matter. In the engagement, the UPDF army leadership committed to improving the relationship.