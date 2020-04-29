Human rights activists have welcomed the decision by the President to pardon prisoners.

Yesterday, the Uganda Prisons Services spokesperson Frank Baine said the President had pardoned over 830 prisoners across the country as one of the measures to decongest prisons and minimize the spread of coronavirus.

He said these include; breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and all those above the age of 60 years who were serving time for petty offences and had serviced 3 quarters of their sentences.

Renowned lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, however, says such an action cannot go far enough as this number of pardoned prisoners is wiped out by the over 2000 new inmates.

Police have since revealed that 240 suspects have so far been remanded to prison including 22 Kenyan nationals arrested near the Elegu border point for defying COVID-19 directives.