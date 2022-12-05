The Uganda Human Rights Commission says it has kicked off a countrywide search to access the alleged National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who are said to be in the hands of security agencies.

Recently, the NUP wrote to the Uganda Human Rights Commission demanding the intervention of the commission to produce the alleged 25 supporters believed to have been abducted between 2019 and 2022.

According to Crispin Kaheru, a Commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission says, they have stepped up their internal processes to commence the search around the specific cases.

He says they will work with the various security agencies to have the said people in question relocated.

NUP leaders claim that most of the missing people are their supporters and they could also be under the watch of security operatives.