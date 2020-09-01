

By Benjamin Jumbe

Human rights defenders have expressed concern about a charge imposed by government on individuals seeking to test for COVID 19.

This comes a day after government announced that it was to start charging private individuals and organisations staff seeking to be tested for COVID-19 effective today.

The health ministry said people in need of knowing their COVID-19 status, will all be mandated to pay a fee of Shs240,500 for tests to be carried out.

The ministry said the move is aimed at reducing the high cost that government is incurring to carry out testing for various groups.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director of Foundation for Human Rights Initiaive Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana said the levy is restrictive and violates the right to health.