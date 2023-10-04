By Alex Ashaba Hundreds have gathered at the Airfield in Kasese Municipality, Kasese district, to receive the Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Mumbere.

Crowds started forming as early as 8am, but security measures restricted their access to the field, leading them to line up along the roadside, eagerly awaiting their King’s arrival.

Omusinga Mumbere had been absent from his Kingdom of Rwenzururu since the riotous events of November 2016, when he was arrested during a security raid on his palace in Kasese town, alongside his royal guards.This homecoming was long-awaited by his loyal subjects.

As the clock approached 8am, the residents of Rwenzururu were seen converging on Kasese airfield.

KFM’s Alex Ashaba describes the atmosphere as electric, with energetic men playing traditional drums and various musical instruments, filling the air with rhythms that echo the excitement in their hearts.

The town has come alive with a multitude of cultural performances, where the sounds of traditional music resonate alongside joyful voices, emanating from both the elderly and the youth.

Vendors have also taken advantage of the event by selling items such as flyers, t-shirts, and photo frames featuring Omusinga Mumbere.

Beyond Kasese Airfield, some subjects have opted to secure prime seats and a good vantage point at the Golf Course along Kilembe Road in Kasese town, where the King is scheduled to address his people shortly after landing in Kasese.