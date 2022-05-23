By Ritah Kemigisa

A group of students have this morning converged at University Hall at Makerere University to demonstrate against missing names on the graduation list.

The aggrieved students from the College of Education and External studies say despite clearing tuition and passing all their exams, their names were unfairly left out in the final graduation booklet.

The students led by Maureen Akello are demanding that the university creates an addendum graduation list ahead of their scheduled graduation date tomorrow.

Students from the College of Education and External studies and Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will graduate tomorrow.

The students claim that officials from the University including the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Dr. Umar Kakumba have since told them they will be given transcripts and certificates soon.

They however say this is not convincing enough, demanding that an additional list be created to enable them have the honors of getting to the freedom square donning graduation gowns with their parents and guardians.

Over 12,000 students will graduate from the University during the five days of its 72nd graduation that kicked off today.