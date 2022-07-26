By Bill Oketch & Santo Ojok

Starvation caused by a food shortage has disrupted learning at several schools across the Lango Sub-region.

School authorities and local leaders say many school-going children are being forced to abscond from classes due to hunger as they have to help their families in the food search.

In Apac District, nearly all government-aided schools have registered a high rate of absenteeism of learners.

The worst affected are those situated along the shores of Lake Kyoga and Lake Kwania, especially in the sub-counties of Akokoro, Ibuje, and Apoi.

At Aluga Primary School, Akokoro Sub-county, the head teacher, Fred Akena says only 250 pupils out of 800 enrolled at the government school attended lessons yesterday.

He attributed the absenteeism of learners to the current economic crisis compounded by the acute food shortage due to a prolonged dry spell.

At Akokoro Primary School, Akokoro Town Council, the school enrolment has drastically dropped, with less than 300 out of the 1,000 learners reporting at the beginning of the second term.

Amos Yeko Odongo, the head teacher says out of 117 pupils registered in Primary One, only 37 were present yesterday.

At Igoti Primary School in Ibuje Sub-county, only 190 reported to school last Thursday out of 900 pupils enrolled earlier.

Apac District education officer, Bosco Elyak, appealed to parents to endeavor and take their children back to school since the government is currently registering learners.