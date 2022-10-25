Police in Nakaseke district have instituted inquiries into the violence that happened last evening during the burial of Suleiman Jakana Nadduli at his ancestral home in Kadunda village, Kisimula parish, Kapeeka sub-county.

According to a statement from police spokesperson, Fred Enanga dated October 25th, 2022, the burial process was allegedly disrupted by NUP party activists chanting party slogans and this escalated into a violent attack and assault on Mpologoma Majjambere, an NRM political activist, who attempted to stop them from politicizing the funeral.

“We have noticed that such violent and disruptive behaviours during funerals majorly by opposition activists is becoming common. And it is against this background, that we call upon individuals and political groups, to stop such inhuman behaviors at funerals. Burials should be handled with utmost respect and not motivated by politics of hate and discrimination. We want to warn all individuals and groups that continue to glorify and instruct their radical supporters, into creating violence at funerals and other public events, that we shall pursue and bring them to justice,” Enanga said in a statement.

The victim was reportedly roughed up and repeatedly hit with chairs and blunt objects before sympathizers came to his rescue. Several video clips showing how the victim was violently beaten have been retrieved by police.

Police have now launched a manhunt for all suspects involved in the same.