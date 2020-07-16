A 20 year old woman has died from Bubulo Health Center 4 in Manafwa district, after she was reportedly assaulted by her husband.

The deceased only identified as Betty, a Kenyan by origin was a resident of Kibuyiri village, Bitta sub-county in Manafwa district.

According to police, before she died, she spoke to other patients claiming to have been seriously beaten by her husband.

Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika says that the deceased had been rushed to the health center by community members after the husband had abandoned her.

Taitika says that suspect who is on the run, is yet to be identified but the motive of domestic violence has not been established.

The body is currently at Mbale City Mortuary pending postmortem report.