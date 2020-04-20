Katwe Police are investigating a case of suspected murder by stabbing during a fight over an induced abortion.

This is after Makindye police station officers responded to alarm calls of a one Moreen Nakintu, 26 yrs from Kirundu Zone, Luwafu Parish, Makindye Division, whom they found half naked with her dead husband’s body beside her.

The deceased has been identified as Syrus Kitamirike, 28, who has been the head teacher at Royal Collage Secondary School- Makindye.

According to preliminary police findings, the couple had been fighting over a suspected induced abortion that had happened about four days ago by Nakintu.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson says the body of the deceased was taken to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem.

Nakintu has been put in custody to help with investigation.