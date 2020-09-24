Police in Fort portal are on the hunt for a 59 year old man who today strangled his pregnant wife to death after a domestic brawl.

The Rwenzori West region police spokesperson ASP Vicent Twesigye says the deceased, Enid Kamakule, 35, who hails from Kyakakule cell Kasisi ward, Kiko Town council in Kabarole district was 32 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed.

The murder was been reported to police by the Kyakakule Cell LC 1 Chairman Peter Habyona 59 years shortly after the incident.

Twesigye says they are on the lookout for the deceased’s husband only identified as Francis who will face murder charges once apprehended.