By DAVID VOSH AJUNA

President Museveni has swiftly dismissed talk that he is grooming First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to be his immediate successor when he eventually retires.

“Why should I groom my son? The people of Uganda are there. They will select whom they want,” he said on Tuesday during an interview with France 24’s Marc Perelman.

Lt Gen Muhoozi, largely viewed as the next president and army Commander in Chief by merchants of ambitions he has neither acknowledged nor denounced, has kept some semblance of a calm political profile about the ill-famed ‘Muhoozi Project’ often touted by many prominent figures.

But Mr Museveni termed as not serious-the sources and adherents of the claims.

