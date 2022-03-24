By Ritah Kemigisa

The former Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Hussein has expressed readiness to work in Yumbe District where he has been transferred as the Resident District Commissioner, RDC.

In the latest reshuffle of Resident District and City Commissioners, the youthful and energetic Hudu has been replaced by Amina Lukanga.

Many Ugandans have since taken to social media to mock Hudu for being demoted despite his maverick style of leadership while in the capital city.

He is remembered for among other things directing vendors and preachers to vacate the streets of Kampala.

Speaking to KFM, Hudu has thanked the president for his latest deployment saying he is committed to serving and deliver in whichever part of the country he will be deployed.

“For us when we sign the contracts, we commit to working in any part of the country whether it’s Kanungu or Abim, wherever the president takes us, we are ready to work. We are going to serve the people to ensure services reach them and they are secure,” said Mr Hudu.

Read also: Kampala’s Hudu Hussein transferred to Yumbe