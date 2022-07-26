The opposition Democratic Party president Nobert Mao, has clarified to the public about the recent agreement he signed with President Museveni.

Last week, the two parties entered into a working agreement. However, Mao received a lot of criticism from party members and the opposition calling him a traitor.

Speaking to the media at DP head offices in Kampala, Mao who is now the minister of justice and constitutional affairs said he was misunderstood by many politicians due to lack of information.

He clarified that he didn’t enter into a coalition or an alliance with NRM government but rather a cooperation agreement in supporting the overall governance agenda urging Ugandans not to mix issues.

Mao noted that his major objective is to work with government to see peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, he assured party members who are worried whether he will manage to serve as the party president and minister at the same time, he said he is a wiseman who knows how to balance his sheets.

