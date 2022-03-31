Buganda Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga has commended Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo for “being courageous” after his courtesy visit to Bulange Mengo, in a gesture intended to mend fences following his remarks that the king was airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

The chief Justice arrived at Mengo at around 10am accompanied by former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Olara Otunnu and other officials. He was welcomed by Mr Mayiga who was flanked by his first deputy Hajji Twaha Kawasee and other kingdom officials before they went for a closed door meeting that was attended by religious leaders, including the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba.

“I commend him for his humility he has exhibited. Him coming here is an expression of humility which we appreciated very much. I commend him for being courageous. For him to acknowledge something that didn’t go well with others requires a lot of coverage. In Buganda we say friendship follows a fight (Omukwano guva mu Ngabo). He came as a friend and he is going as a brother,” the Katikkiro said before urging all Ugandans to “leave what was said behind us.”

Read also: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/i-commend-cj-dollo-for-being-courageous-katikkiro-mayiga-3766866