The Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zzake has revealed that he distributed food to members in his constituency because he couldn’t stand watching people die of hunger.

According to a Facebook live video, Zaake says that many people kept surrounding his gate asking for food which forced him to give them food.

“My people were really starving and they kept on coming to my gate,” he said.

Zake adds that as a charitable leader who cares for his people, he believed that giving out food to his people was the only solution.

However, he says that during the food distribution process, he ensured that he followed the Ministry of Health guidelines because he didn’t want to put anyone in danger.

“I love Mityana people. I love them so much and there is no way I can put my people at risk,” he said.

Zaake further reveals that he didn’t distribute the food but instead used boda boda riders who equally followed the Ministry of Health guidelines.

The Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake was arrested last week for allegedly distributing food to his starving constituents. It is alleged that Hon Zaake was tortured by security operatives while in custody for going against a presidential directive.