By ESTHER OLUKA

“I don’t blame my ex-husband for pulling out of the marriage. I had told him that if he reached a point in time when he was no longer happy, he just needed to give me the green light,” says Nina Mirembe, a 29 -year- old fashion designer.

Mirembe, also a former 2012 Miss Uganda contestant, made the disclosure while recently reflecting on her former marriage.

“He had suffered because of me and so, when he eventually wanted out, I agreed to let him go,” she says.

By the time the divorce was initiated in 2019, the couple had been together for three years and had a son, now aged five years.

