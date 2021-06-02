Hakim Kasibante, the boda boda man who rushed Gen Wamala Katumba to Malcom health center says he did that out of goodwill like he was saving his brother. He says he was meeting the Minister of Works and Transport Minister for the first time during that incident.

“I had never met Gen Katumba until yesterday. I rushed him to the hospital like I was saving my own brother,” he said.

Kasibante narrates that, on hearing the gunshots, he hid in a nearby bush and when he noticed that the situation had calmed down, he drove towards the car and noticed that it was General Katumba.

“I arrived at my stage and after a minute, I heard gunshots that lasted for about four minutes. Immediately I heard these gunshots, I hid in a nearby bush until they stopped,” Kasibante said.

According to Kasibante, during the attempted assassination, Gen Katumba’s bodyguard opened the door and pushed the general under the car. He adds that when the people who were shooting left, he saw Gen Wamala coming from under his car.

“We saw General Katumba coming from under his car. He immediately looked in his car and on seeing his daughter, he became very weak and looked confused. He was crying and the only thing he kept saying was, ‘My daughter, my daughter,’” Kasibante narrated.

Before taking Gen Katumba to the hospital, Kasibante adds that the general was hesitant to get onto his motorcycle but later accepted and he rode him together with his bodyguard. He adds that on the way to Malcom, Gen Katumba kept saying, “My daughter, my daughter.”

Kasibante says he does not need any reward from Gen Wamala because all his actions were out of goodwill. He also reveals that the general reached out to him on phone and appreciated him for saving his life.

Earlier today, in a statement Gen Katumba’ put out, he appreciated the boda boda man who rushed him to hospital.