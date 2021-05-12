By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda does not need any lectures on democracy from any one abroad.

The remark was made by President Museveni in his maiden speech after being sworn in for a 6th term.

The president said many actors in the world have attempted to give advice to Uganda yet lack the credentials to talk about democracy.

“It is quite comic and laughable to hear of some actors in the world giving us lectures about democracy, you give me a lecture about democracy? What are your own credentials? We designed this system not from air conditioned rooms but from the jungles of our country where we lived with the people in their huts in those days for much of the 16 years of resistance,” said Mr Museveni.

The President also said the African fraternity must ensure economic and political integration which is a prerequisite for the continent’s prosperity and strategic security.

He also called for the building of a center of gravity for Africans in East Africa to save the black race from persecution.

In the new term, Museveni committed to continue pushing for the social economic transformation of Ugandans in the new term.

Several heads of state from the region are present to witness this occasion and include Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the EAC chair, Tanzania Samia Suluhu , Salva Kir of South Sudan among others.