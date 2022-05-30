The newly elected Omoro County Member of Parliament Andrew Ojok Oulanyah says he embraced the good and bad of his party (NRM) because it is family.

While appearing in an interview at one of the TV stations, Ojok says his father(the late Jacob Oulanyah) believed in NRM.

“My father always believed NRM was family. And that’s how I see them. I embraced the good and bad parts because that’s family,” he said.

He adds that during his campaign to replace his father, the reception he received from the elderly and women was a sign that he was going to win the elections. He adds that he felt connected to the people of Omoro county.

“The reception we got from the women and the elderly when rallying for these votes assured us of a victory. It’s easy to connect with someone whom you see love. And the women showed love at first sight,” he said.

To promote the economic enhancement, Ojok says he will see how to increase the capital of the local interventions that his father started.

“These see how we can increase capital to help households that cannot get loans from banks,” he said.

He adds that the two weeks of campaigning made him step out of his comfort zone.

These two weeks have given me a new experience of what you call life. I have learnt that you need to step out of your comfort zone and the context society puts you in.

Mr Andrew Ojok emerged winner of the Omoro County by-election parliamentary seat after beating five of his contenders in the race to replace his deceased father and former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who died on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington, United States barely a year after being voted Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Ojok garnered 14,224 votes while his closest contender, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha of the National Unity Platform (NUP) got 1,633 votes.

