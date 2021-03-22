By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has revealed that he had written to the fallen president of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli two weeks ago informing him about the signing off of the remaining key agreements for the oil pipeline project.

The major meeting to sign off these agreements for the commercialisation of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) between Uganda, Tanzania and Total SA was meant to be held today.

This meeting has however since been called off to allow the mourning of Magufuli who died last week due to heart complications.

While commiserating with the people of Tanzania at their Ugandan embassy along Kagera road, Museveni said when he wrote to Magufuli, he joked that today would be a day of double victory for them.

Museveni added that sadly, little did he know that his hope for victory as they sign the final oil agreement would instead turn out to be a condolence signing off ceremony.

The agreement details the structure of 1,443km pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanzania’s port of Tanga.

The construction of the pipeline is expected to commence later this year if the Financial Investment decision is closed by early April.