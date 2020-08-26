

A teacher has been arraigned before Nabweru magistrate’s court and pleaded guilty of accidentally killing his wife Viola Kakai; a former nurse with IHK hospital.

A 46 year old Simon Shimanya Wanyakala appeared before chief magistrate Patricia Amoko who read to him a charge of manslaughter.

He accepted that on August 1st 2020 at the couple’s home in Bbumbu Kitezi zone -Kasangati town council, he unlawfully hit his wife on the head with an axe after he heard the sound of a vehicle that dropped off his dear wife (now deceased) .

Wanyakala has now been remanded to Ssentema government prison until 1st /September when he will re-appear in court to receive his sentence but he has asked for a lenient punishment saying he never intended to kill his wife while a long prison term will leave the 3 children without a care taker.

According to the Penal code, manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.