President Museveni has once again come out to speak about the issue of bail, which he says should be removed.

While speaking at the launch of the new law year 2022, President Museveni says that the issue of bail is a provocation among people.

“I’ve been quarreling about this issue of bail. It’s a provocation. In my culture, when you wrong me, my clan has a duty to avenge. That’s why when my son was born, I named him Muhoozi which means vengeance, such that when someone wrongs me he avenges,” he said.

Museveni further questions the issue of free speech saying that in his culture, once insulted, you must fight back.

“Among the Banyankole, if you insult me we fight. But according to other cultures, provoking and insulting is free speech. Free speech by insulting me and my mother?”

Listen to podcast : https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/audio/i-named-him-muhoozi-which-means-vengeance-such-that-when-someone-wrongs-me-he-avenges-museveni-3705258