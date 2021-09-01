President Museveni has asked Prison officers to stop drinking alcohol if they are to prosper and do their duties diligently.

“Don’t squander yourself with alcohol and umalaya. As an old man, I can tell you the advantage of discipline is good,” he said.

While addressing the public at the pass-out ceremony for cadet Assistant Superintendents and non -commissioned officers for Uganda Prisons that was held at Kololo independence grounds, Museveni revealed that he had never taken alcohol but when convinced, it was very bitter.

“I had never tasted alcohol before then one of my friends convinced me to. I tried beer; it’s so bitter like omululuza. I asked why they were drinking it, he told me ‘you will know the sweetness later.’ I tried Johnnie walker and it was like fire,” Museveni said.

Museveni added that he has no space for alcohol and wondered why people take it. He also narrated about a time he took John Walker and it burnt his tongue.

“I tried Johnnie walker and it was like fire. It is put in small glasses but it is like fire in the mouth. Why should you drink this thing?” he questioned.

Earlier last year during one of the presidential addresses, Museveni condemned drunkards and said he will no open bars because drunkards are a danger to themselves.

“Drunkards sit close to one another; they speak with saliva coming out of their mouth. They are a danger to themselves,” he said.