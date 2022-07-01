“I realized that I’m left with two years to be 60 and to be fair, there are many young guys who are coming up. We have trained so many people and the question is, am I ready? It’s always good if you’re in an office and you are going to retire and you have mentored people and you know that there are people who are going to take over from you. Yeah, it didn’t take me a minute to recommend to the Inspector General Police, my deputy.”

These were comments from the former Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye who retired two months ago when he was being hosted by Brian Mulondo and Faiza on #DMightyBreakfast show today.



While on the show, Kasingye says before retiring, he wondered whether he was ready but luckily he had trained his deputy to take over him and he didn’t hesitate to mention him as a replacement.

Brian joked about many people not wanting to retire especially with the current economy.

“You see most people don’t want to leave offices. It is so hard to leave work when the prices keep going high,” Brian said.

Brian also commented that it was weird to see Asan Kasingye in civilian clothes and not a police uniform and that his skin is brighter.



“It is so weird seeing you in civilian clothes. I must say welcome to our world,” Brian joked.



When asked how retirement is, Kasingye said, his period of retirement has given him time to think about many things and also link up with friends and family that he couldn’t meet earlier on because of his busy schedule.

“It’s also good for your mind, you start thinking about so many things you’ve never thought about, and then of course you know it allows you to touch base with folks that you have not seen in a while, especially relatives. For quite a long time you have been working and now you have time for the family because they wake up when you are there and leave when you are there. When they come late, you are like “Why are they late?” he said.

Faiza who was curious about Kasingye’s routine asked, “Mr Kasingye, tell us what your routine is like since you are for your retirement.”

He was however quick to say that he is still busy and he is using most of his time to edit his book, titled Chosen.



“I can tell you that for the two months I have been in retirement, I have been editing. I have been talking to my editors. I’ve been talking to the publishers. I’ve been trying to fix things like pull ropes as they say and now we are doing promotions. I am as busy as that. But I also get people who come and talk to me about things I can do,” he explained.



Kasingye adds that he has never regretted joining the police because it gave him a platform to serve Ugandans.



“I have never regretted joining the Uganda Police at any one time. The one time I thought it was too much on me was when I was in Apac. I decided to leave the place and stayed at home for two months,” he said. He however adds that he was called back immediately and transferred.

Kasingye says he will launch his book on 30th July at Akamwesi shopping mall.

