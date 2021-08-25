Joshua Cheptegei has revealed that he wants to break his own world record.

While appearing on the DMighty Breakfast today morning, Cheptegei says he is still working hard so that he can become a world champion.

“I want to break the world records that I broke,” he said.

He added that his desire to become the greatest athlete of all time is what drives him during his training.

“The drive when I’m training is to become the World best athlete, the world champion, the greatest of all time,” he said.

Cheptegei is currently constructing a training centre in Kapchorwa so that the athletes in that region can also achieve their dreams.

Joshua Cheptegei, 24, won a gold medal during the Olympic the Tokyo 2020 on August, 6th.