Residents of Kabutsye Village in Masheruka Town Council Sheema District last Sunday woke up to tragic news of a former lecturer at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Emmanuel Sabiiti Ndyanabo, hacking to death two of his children and leaving another struggling for her life.

Marcial Tumusiime, Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson on Wednesday said they tracked him on phone, and was found hiding in Buhweju District.