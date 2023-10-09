By Robert Muhereza & Andrew Bagala

Former Inspector General of Police, Gen (Rtd) Kale Kayihura, has said he will not join elective politics but rather will concentrate on farming after retiring from the army. Gen Kayihura made the remarks at his homecoming event organised at Saaza Grounds in Kisoro Municipality at the weekend to celebrate his retirement from the army.

“I am not interested in elective politics as some people had started speculating that I was eyeing the Bufumbira East parliamentary seat in Kisoro District. I fear elective politics; even if it is an LC1 post, I fear it. I have a lot of things to do in my retirement, especially things to do with farming,” he said.

Gen Kayihura retired from the army a day after he was acquitted of criminal cases of illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees and failure to protect war materials in the court martial. At the weekend, Gen Kayihura said the cases were trumped up against him. He said President Museveni detected lies made by people, whom he didn’t name, who wanted to blackmail him.

“I am grateful that President Museveni does not act on rumours and lies but he takes his time to investigate. By the time my issues ended, he was already aware of the truth that I had no case to answer. It is not true that I was pardoned, the fact is I had no case to answer,” Gen Kayihura said.

He listed some people who supported him during his trial. They are; Kisoro District chairperson Abel Bizimana, the former chairman of the court martial, Gen Andrew Gutti, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi, State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi, Maj Gen James Mugira, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma and his lawyers.

“Special comrades during my troubles include the first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Gen Salim Saleh Akand- wanaho and his wife Jovia. These comrades were there for me then and today,” he said.

“I have since established that love is a strong weapon for promoting unity. In the Bible, the ten commandments are summarised as love God and love your neighbours as you love yourself. Love is important for humanity. I am grateful to my family members, my wife and children for being with me in my troubles,” Gen Kayihura said.

He added that he will remain a “proud” retired military officer till his death. Muhabura Diocese Bishop Godfrey Mbitse, Fr Emmanuel Safari from Kabale Diocese and Sheikh Bakore-Shafi Kahuba from Kisoro Muslim district led the ecumenical prayers at Gen Kayihura’s homecoming.