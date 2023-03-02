By Elizabeth Murungi

Gender minister Betty Among has rejected calls for resignation over alleged abuse of office in relation to the management of the National Social Security Fund.

The select committee instituted to investigate NSSF operations on Wednesday recommended that the minister should resign immediately.

However, Amongi has told KFM that she is going nowhere, wondering why she should resign yet she unearthed the rot in NSSF.

In a report presented by the committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka, the MPs also raised 28 grounds to disband the Fund’s top management.

They also want former managing director, Richard Byarugba alongside his deputy Patrick Ayota to be investigated over alleged abuse of office, corruption, and conspiracy to commit a felony.