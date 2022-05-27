By Tobbias Jolly Owiny & MARKO TAIBOT

The ruling party’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Mr Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, was yesterday declared winner of the Omoro County by-election, beating five others.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) tally, Mr Ojok scored 14,224 votes against National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Simon Toolit, who came second with 1,633 votes.

Independent candidate Terrence Odonga scored 532 votes, while the Forum for Democratic Change candidate, Mr Justine Odong, garnered 529 votes, and Mr Jimmy Walter Onen (Independent) got 88 votes.