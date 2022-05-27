Singer Irene Ntale has revealed that she is not ‘disappearing’from the music industry like earlier.

While appearing on D’Mighty Breakfast with Brian and Faiza as the super star, Ntale revealled that many people were wondering why she is off the music scene.

“Many people were asking if im sick or im broke but i am now here and will give you good music,” Ntale said.

However, Brian asked Irene if she wont dissapear again but she said she was going to give her fans the best music without taking a break.

“I am now back and here to stay. I wont disapper,” Irene Ntale assured her fans.

During the show, Irene also launched her new song Ndaga and revealed that it was a message to lovers to show off their loved ones.