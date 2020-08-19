

The former presidential candidate for the opposition forum for Democratic change has officially cleared the air and said that he will not participate in the forthcoming elections.

While giving his keynote speech at the party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Besigye says that he has realized that an election will not liberate the struggle hence he is going to use other means to liberate the country.

According to Besigye, he has participated in this country’s elections four times saying that they were never free and fair, something he said was confirmed by court.

He thus says that he has left the elections to other people in the party to participate in and he will be on the fighting side to liberate the country asserting he will support any candidate the party will front.